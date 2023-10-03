The Day 11 of the 2023 Opening of the Liga MX starts this Tuesday with the match between Puebla and Rayadostwo teams that are located in different places in the General Table but that are currently not having a good time and have been left to their expectations at the beginning of the season.

This duel will be the second to be played on Matchday 11, understanding that Chivas vs Mazatlán was played since last week, but it will be the first of this week. Puebla receives in the Cuauhtemoc to the most expensive team in Mexican soccer in a match that promises for the viewer who is always happy with the spectacle of this series.

La Franja arrives as the last place in the General League of the MX League and seeks to add 3 units to get out of the bottom of the table. It currently has 8 points tied with Cruz Azul and Necaxa, although with more goals against than the rest of its rivals. For its part, Rayados currently remains in 10th place with 13 units and although it is not far from the first places, it is a must knowing the team it has.

Puebla vs Rayados open Matchday 11 this Tuesday | Photo: Jam Media

Where to see it live

This match is scheduled for this Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium field at midnight 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen live on the signal TV Azteca, Fox Sports and VIX.

Day: October 3

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: TV Azteca, Fox Sports and VIX

Possible Alignments

Puebla

Jesús Rodríguez, Sebastián Olmedo, Gastón Silva, Brayan Angulo. Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Daniel Álvarez, Kevin Velasco, Carlos Baltazar, Gustavo Ferrareis and Guillermo Martínez.

Striped

Esteban Andrada, Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vega, John Mediana, Omar Govea, Sergio Canales, Maxi Meza, Jesús Corona, Erick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo and Luis Romo.