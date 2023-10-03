With a new trailer subtitled in Italian Netflix has finally revealed the release date of the highly anticipated PLUTO. The animated adaptation of the work of Naoki Urasawa And Osamu Tezuka will be available worldwide starting next year October 26.

Here is a brief description of the plot released by the company:

In a perfectly organized world where robots are incapable of killing humans, a murder occurs. The case is entrusted to the Europol robot and investigator Gesicht, who fails to detect any human traces at the scene of the mysterious crime. Determined to discover the truth, Gesicht encounters a force ready to destroy the planet, the cruelest manifestation of hatred in history.

We leave you now with the Italian trailer of the anime, wishing you a good viewing as always!

PLUTO – Italian trailer

Source: Netflix