Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:04



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

La Terraza de la Tapería (Grupo Casa Tomás) in Cartagena yesterday hosted the presentation of ‘Rear Window’ (Kingdom of Cordelia), a compilation book from Puebla, which was accompanied by Esther Baeza (Rosa Palo) and Jesús García Asensio (Chuchi). . The cartoonist collects almost 200 cartoons published in LA VERDAD and ABC. «Puebla watches what happens around him and tells it in the newspapers with images of a clear line and humor full of wit. ‘Rear Window’ refers to the way of looking at reality, with nose, dedication, ingenuity and mastery. Here the best and the most absurd of politics, society, the economy and even sports are contemplated, ”says the editorial. The book, with a prologue by Garci, will be presented on May 24 at the Aula de Cultura de LA VERDAD in Fundación Cajamurcia.