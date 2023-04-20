Manchester City tied the score against Bayern Munich (1-1) and Inter Milan drew against Benfica at the San Siro (3-3). The two qualified this Wednesday, April 19, for the semifinals of the Champions League. Both teams had achieved victory in their respective first legs.

Manchester City will face Real Madrid for a place in the final. A shock of enormous proportions, expected by football fans. The other key is not without attraction: Inter Milan will have a double derby with its eternal rival, AC Milan. The first legs will take place on May 9 and 10, and the second legs on May 16 and 17.

The City, on a roll

Manchester City’s 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium had allowed them to reach Munich with a wide margin. Pep Guardiola’s men had a hard time against a Bayern mired in doubt lately. But they never gave up and earned the right to continue their European adventure with another second-half goal from the phenomenal Erling Haaland (57′). While Joshua Kimmich’s equalizer from a penalty in the 83rd minute was mere consolation.

The competition’s top scorer – with 12 goals – had started the game in the worst possible way, missing a penalty awarded shortly before the break by French referee Clement Turpin for a handball by Dayot Upamecano in the area (37′).

But Haaland did not give up and got rid of the Bavarian defense and the unfortunate Upamecano – who already had problems in Manchester a week ago – to send a powerful shot impossible to save by the Bayern goalkeeper, Yann Sommer (57′).

The French defender had narrowly escaped humiliation earlier after receiving a premature red card, which was overturned after VAR ruled for offside early in the action.

City are now two games away from their second Champions League final, after losing it in 2021 to Chelsea. But before traveling to Istanbul on June 10, they will have to beat Real Madrid. The double confrontation with the current champion and biggest winner of the competition (14 victories) promises to be great.

Inter, a derby in the semifinals

Thirteen years later, Inter Milan returns to the Champions League semifinals and will face their great rival, AC Milan.

After winning 2-0 in Lisbon, the Nerazzurri took it easy at home. A goal from Nicolo Barella (14′) opened the scoring, followed by Lautaro Martínez’s (65′) and Joaquín Correa’s (78′).

An advantage that made the Portuguese push insignificant with the goals of Fredrik Aursnes (38′), Antonio Silva (86′) and Petar Musa (90’+5).

Inter Milan achieved a draw at home to qualify for the Champions League semifinal. © Gabriel Bouys / AFP

Inter have struggled in the league, picking up just one point from their last five games. But this season they have been able to outrun their European rivals.

In any case, their qualification guarantees Italy a place in the final for the first time since 2017, when Juventus defeated Real Madrid 4-1.

This article was adapted from its original in French.