In a gesture of historical justice and within the framework of respect for truth, memory and the defense of human rights, the Puebla Group and the Latin American Council of Justice and Democracy (CLAJUD) He participated in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the civil-military coup d’état that marked a significant chapter in the history of Chile in 1973.

“We remember this tragic episode with deep respect and solidarity towards the victims, their families and the Chilean people.which suffered the consequences of an institutional and social breakdown that remains like a painful scar in the memory of Latin America and the world,” the statement reads.

In the joint statement, from the Puebla Group emphasize the relevance and need to recognize the responsibility of international actors in the events that led to the Coup d’état in Chile.

“Declassified documents have shed light on the complicity of the United States in obstructing Salvador Allende’s assumption of power.”the promotion of the Coup d’état and the support for the subsequent dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet,” they point out.

And he adds: “In this context, The US government at the time dismissed international concerns about serious human rights violations.whose collaboration led to the weakening of the Chilean economy during the Popular Unity Government.”

50 years ago, Chile suffered a coup d’état orchestrated from outside. We condemn the intervention of the United States and remember the victims of this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/AmwCoebJK0 — Puebla Group (@ProgresaLatam) September 11, 2023

The complaint signed by several leaders

The complaint was launched in a letter signed by several left-wing political leaders and former presidents, including the Spanish José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, the Colombian Ernesto Samper and the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa.

“During the electoral process, several attempts have been made to delegitimize the winning candidacy and the Semilla party. that he represents through actions that include threats to the lives of leaders, illegal raids on his Campaign headquarters and announcements of arbitrary arrests,” estimated the Puebla Group.

Among the actions reported are the fact that the election of the government bench has been declared invalid or the requests for new elections so that the legislative body can “appoint a ‘provisional ruler’ in tune with the coup’s purpose of ignoring the latest electoral results and maintaining chaos in Guatemala”.

INTERNATIONAL AND EFE EDITORIAL