RC Sunday, 27 March 2022, 23:17



At the age of 91, Mario Muchnik has passed away, an editor who was in charge of several publishers, such as Ariel or Seix Barral, and others that bore his name. He lived in Spain since the seventies. In Madrid he also played the bulk of his career.

Born in 1931 in Buenos Aires (Argentina) and raised in New York (USA), he was the son of the publisher Jacobo Muchnik, who founded the Fabril publishing house in his native country. He studied Physics and was fond of photography. In 1973 he founded his first publishing house, with his father, which they called Muchnik Editores. Once sold to a transnational, over time it was renamed Aleph.

In the 1990s, Muchnik worked at Anaya, until at the end of that decade he founded another publishing house, Taller de Mario Muchnik. He translated authors such as Primo Levi, author of ‘If This Is a Man’, or Art Spiegelman, cartoonist of ‘Maus’.

He also wrote late about his craft and his life. In 1999 and 2014 she published two volumes of his memoirs, ‘The worst is not the authors’ and ‘Setting scores’. In addition to essays on editing, such as ‘Edit War and Peace’, from 2003.