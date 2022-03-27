This Sunday, Egan Bernal gave the queen proof that his recovery, after the serious accident suffered in January, is a resounding success.

In a video published by Camilo Castiblanco, a cyclist friend of his, with whom he usually trains in the country, Egan Bernal is seen riding his bicycle, wearing the Ineos team uniform, on the roads of Cundinamarca.

Apparently, the cyclist is accompanied by his partner, María Fernanda Motas, and his closest friends.

Egan on a bike

Egan Bernal, with his mother, Flor Gómez (left) and his girlfriend, María Fernanda.

The images of the emotional event arrive when Egan turns 62 days after having suffered the serious accident in which his life was almost compromised.

On the road to rehabilitation, Bernal has had to gradually recover his mobility and strength in intense therapies that he develops at the MET Sports Center in Chía.

Throughout the process, the cyclist has been the one who has kept all his followers up to date through social networks.

The videos of what he classified as “his first steps”, which was a unique therapy in which he celebrated a goal and the first ‘riding’ on his bicycle portray the progress of his recovery.

Now, video on the road is what Internet users call “the icing on the cake”.

Egan Bernal on a bicycle

In fact, Pilar Agudelo, a user of social networks, shared in the last few hours that she met Egan Bernal this Sunday. Her photograph confirmed the good news.

‘The happiest day of my life’

Hours after the news was known, Bernal posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter account. A photograph of the day accompanied his writing.

“The happiest day of my life. After 2 months and 20 broken bones here I am, and I want more! See you on the road”he pointed.

The happiest day of my life 👊🏽

After 2 months and 20 broken bones here I am, and I want more!

See you on the road 😉 pic.twitter.com/JvuHOxeLWT – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) March 27, 2022

62 days after the accident

Egan Bernal’s collision with a bus, which was stopped on the roads of Cundinamarca, occurred on January 24 of this year. That same day, the reigning Giro d’Italia champion was admitted to the Sabana University Clinic. In that medical center he was operated on five times.

The Colombian cyclist was discharged on January 28. Since then, he and his family have constantly reported on his progress in rehabilitation. Surprisingly, 62 days after the crash, Bernal is already back on the roads.

