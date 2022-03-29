Guadalajara.- The collision between a public transport unit against a scrap truck on the highway to Chapala, left a balance of 35 people injured and mobilized the Jalisco emergency corps.

After the road accident that occurred on Monday afternoon, brigade members from the Red Cross and Medical Services from the municipality of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, were mobilized to help the injured and transfer them to nearby clinics if necessary.

Of the 35 people who were injured during the accident, five are in a delicate state of health, 14 are fair and 16 had minor injuries. All and all were transferred to different hospitals and aid stations.

The accident occurred on the highway from Chapala to the hotel “El Tapatío”.

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, urged citizens to drive carefully and notify 911 of any emergency.