Researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence tool that can measure plaque in the coronary arteries and predict a patient’s likelihood of having a heart attack within five years.

Researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center explained that the innovative tool is subject to further studies to verify the accuracy of the results before publishing them in clinics, noting that it is able to issue a report within a few seconds compared to what took about 30 minutes in the past, according to The Lancet. Digital Health, in turn, said, “Currently, an artificial intelligence program can be used to determine intra-arterial deposition measurements through CTA (computed tomography angiography) images in five to six seconds.”

The results of the new study promise promising future applications of artificial intelligence in the field of diagnostic imaging analysis to rapidly provide immediate risk reports to patients.

Dr. Day is optimistic that these types of AI tools can be implemented in current clinical workflows to help make treatment decisions by clinicians and patients.

The New Atlas website, which also published the study, described the study as an exciting presentation of the potential future of medicine.

It is a future where artificial intelligence tools can quickly analyze diagnostic imaging to provide immediate risk reports to patients, he said.