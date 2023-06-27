A public transport truck that was circulating without passengers on the Mexico-Pachuca highway capsized this afternoon before reaching the Indios Verdes whereabouts, near Mexico City.

According to reports, the rollover occurred around 5:00 p.m. between Río de los Remedios and Avenida Acueducto, Tepeyac Insurgentes neighborhood.

The reports indicate that the driver of the public transport truck left the municipality of Tizayuca, and in the middle of the heavy rain he lost control of the unitcollided with a light pole and, finally, overturned on its right side, throwing a road sign in its path.

elements of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), in addition to firefighters and the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) mobilized to the scene to attend to the emergency.

Paramedics treated the operator of unit 004 of the company Auto transportes Ecatepec, who only resulted in minor bruisesto later be presented to the Public Ministry, who will determine their legal situation.

The road was affected, since only one lane was left for the circulation of motorists while the maneuvers were carried out and the firefighters cleaned the asphalt strip.

To lift the vehicle, a crane trailer was necessary, which after several attempts achieved its goal, however, vehicular traffic on the highway was clogged for a couple of hoursuntil the authorities towed the bus and cleaned the asphalt to prevent another accident.