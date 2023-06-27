The future of motorsports are the electric carsNo one can doubt it at this point. However, this type of vehicle continues to be, in the vast majority of cases, quite expensive for the majority of wage earners.

In this context, the plans of the department store chain have been good news for many. Liverpool on its way to becoming the largest seller of electric vehicles in Mexico.

First of all, it must be said that the incursion of the famous chain of department stores in the sale of cars began as part of a suggestion from his office in china.

This is due to the fact that this office located in the Asian country is in charge of studying trends and carrying out purchases of thousands of products that are sold under its own brands in the 128 retailer storeshe realized that cars were already being offered in shopping malls in China.

“Then they said: why not do it in Mexico too,” said David García, director of the Automotive Division of The Port of Liverpool.

It was so, after doing a survey to see how willing consumers in Mexico would be to buy a car in a shopping center. From this, it was revealed that, according to data from the department store chain, 75% of people still prefer to buy their vehicles in traditional agencies. Meanwhile, the remaining 25% is divided between shopping centers, online shopping and department stores.

The most remarkable thing about the figures was that, after the possibility that the department store selling the car was Liverpool was mentioned, the percentage shot up to 70%, which encouraged the company to launch the project.

“I believe that in a very few months BYD is going to be the number one brand of electric cars in the country, and, consequently, Liverpool is going to be the largest electric car study in this country,” García said.

It is in this way that Liverpool seeks to become the largest seller of electric cars in the entire Mexican national territory. This highlighting that, Since the opening of its first showroom, just 45 days ago, the department store chain has received 60 orders. Meanwhile, the largest seller of electric vehicles in Mexico, JAC, delivers some 140 electric units a month.