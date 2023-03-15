Many travelers at Utrecht Central are completely surprised that the national public transport strike started tonight. It was announced, but nevertheless travelers had to choose plan B (call a friend), plan C (walk), or plan D (take an OV bicycle).
Ard Schouten
Latest update:
01:49
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Public #transport #strike #starts #tonight #travelers #completely #surprised #stranded #Utrecht
Leave a Reply