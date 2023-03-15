The powerful rains in Lima Many families have flooded the roofs of the houses, among them, that of Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz. The former member of Ádammo showed the damage left in his home by the rainfall of the latter on March 13 and 14 in the Peruvian capital. The singer recorded for his users the terrace of his home completely filled with water. In the clip, he took the opportunity to leave a message of awareness and reflection. As is known, the passage of Cyclone Yaku has left thousands of houses destroyed and thousands of victims in the north of the country.

The valuable message of Ezio Oliva

The interpreter and ex-juror of “La voz” asked people to have empathy and not to complain if they had only minimal damage to their homes. “This has invited me to reflect. This video is not to show you how my house has been flooded, but to invite you to empathize and not complain,” he mentioned in the clip.

Senamhi provides its rain report for up to two days. Photo: composition LR/Senamhi

“We explained to them (my daughters) how lucky we were. Today many people and children have been left homeless. The effects that these rains are having are very harsh,” added Karen Schwarz’s husband while teaching that he put plastic linings in his terrace so that water does not enter the rooms.

He invited his followers to reflect. “If you feel that you are having a bad day because your living room has been flooded or a sofa has been stained, think about those who have woken up today without a home and without the means to get ahead,” he said.

He took advantage of the video to ask his fans that, if they have enough resources to stand in solidarity with those most in need, they should do so. “Thank you, gentlemen. And if we can help someone from our place, let’s do it. Have a good day and take precautions,” she shared.

Lima woke up this March 13 with several floods, a product of the rains that lasted almost six hours. According to Senamhi, the phenomenon could be repeated until the 16th of this month.

Who does Ezio Oliva live with in his house?

ezio olive He lives in an exclusive area of ​​Lima with his family, made up of Karen Swcharz and her children. The singer married the former Miss Peru and they have been happily married for 7 years. In the video, both help each other to cover some areas of their home that can be damaged by the rains that hit the Peruvian capital.