Saturday, January 1, 2022
Public transport Problems with HSL’s mobile app, online service and route guide

December 31, 2021
However, according to HSL, the traffic operates normally.

Helsinki There are problems with the Regional Traffic (HSL) mobile app, online service, and route guide.

Among other things, the mobile app was not able to view routes on Friday morning, in addition to which the route guide website cannot be accessed.

“We’re figuring out where the fault is. Traffic is running normally and mobile tickets are the same. Hopefully we can tell better news soon, ”HSL says on Twitter.

The duration of the fault is not yet known.

