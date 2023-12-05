Shakira would be preparing a new media coup, according to Spanish media reports. The artist, apparently, is producing a documentary that will shed light on her life and offer intimate details about the days that followed her media separation from the soccer player. Gerard Piqué.

This is life was one of the programs that revealed that the ‘Ojos asi’ interpreter will share her perspective on these events, which she previously referred to as a dark stage.

The media gave evidence of this project by highlighting that Shakira was accompanied by a cameraman during the Latin Grammy held last November 16 in Europe and also in court where he admitted his guilt in the tax fraud case.

It is worth remembering that three days after the awards ceremony, the famous singer accepted a total sentence of three years in prison, suspended by paying a financial penalty and a fine of more than 7.3 million euros, equivalent to 50% of the total fraud.

Regarding the topic, in the television program Mamarazzisthe drivers Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, Followers of the breakup between the sports star and the singer, detailed that the cameramen who accompanied her were wearing t-shirts printed with the legend ‘Filmin Crew’.

“It is clear that Shakira is recording graphic material for an audiovisual project, a documentary or a documentary-style reality show. It seems that nowadays, if you are a famous person and you don’t have your own documentary-style reality, you are nobody,” said Vázquez.

Regarding the content of Shakira’s project, it is reported that would address events from 2022 to 2023, period in which, in addition to their separation and the accusations of infidelity against Gerard Piqué.

The artist would also show the hard times she faced due to her parents’ illness and the allegations of tax fraud in the country of origin of the owner of the company. Kings League. So far, the artist has neither confirmed nor denied the information provided by the media.

With information from El Universal de México (GDA).

