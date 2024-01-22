Public transport | Helsinki's new trolley route was completed

The rails have been put in place, but there is still some finishing work to be done.

Tramway Kalasatama to Pasila has been completed. The line runs to Sompasaari and Nihti. The new line is 4.5 kilometers long.

The rails were installed in early January. Finishing work is still being done in the area, such as asphalting and landscaping.

Construction work on the project started in 2021. The rails are about 18 meters long, and a total of about 1,370 of them have been installed.

Commissioning tests are carried out during the spring and summer. Passenger traffic will start next fall.

NEW the tram line will increase the public transport connections of the residents of Kalasatama, because in the future those traveling in the direction of Pasila will be able to reach Pasila directly via the tracks. There are already direct bus connections to Pasila.

The tram's southern terminus is in Nihdi and the northern terminus is Länsi-Pasila's Maistraatintor.

HSL decides with which code the line will be operated, and when the actual passenger traffic will start. Now the line code has been 13.

The total cost of the project from Kalasatama to Pasila is around 260 million euros. Of this amount, the share of the new tramway is about 80 million euros. The vast majority of the contract costs go to earthworks, pipe transfers and the construction of streets and green areas.