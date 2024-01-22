Josef Fritzl, the Austrian who left the world in shock when it was learned in 2008 that He had locked his daughter in a basement for 24 years and had given her seven children, a sexual predator whom for decades no one distrusted, could leave the maximum security prison in which he has been locked up since then, according to Austrian public broadcaster ORF. Doctors consider that he suffers from dementia and that he is not dangerous. Fritzl is already 88 years old.

His case left the country trembling and all of Europe and half the planet looking towards Austria. Amstetten, the small town in the center of the country several hours by road from Vienna, a conservative place where Christian Democrats and the extreme right have dominated political life for decades, became the center of the world and a pilgrimage landscape for hundreds of journalists.

(Read also: Thousands of Latinos are suffering leg amputations in Texas for this reason)

The nightmare began on August 28, 1977. Elisabeth was 11 years old and her father was already abusing her. That day he drugged her and locked her in the basement, in one of the more than two million anti-atomic shelters in a country of just over eight million inhabitants, hermetically closed with a 300-kilogram steel and concrete door. Elisabeth lived there for 24 years.

Joseph told the police that his daughter was missing and sent a letter (his father forced him to write it) asking them not to look for her. And the agents believed and sealed the girl's future. They never searched the house.

Three years later, at 14, she became pregnant for the first time. In 1988 Kerstin was born. Two years later Stefan. It took them 20 and 19 years to leave the dungeon where they grew up, under the feet of their grandfather and at the same time father.

(You may be interested in: Video: 30-year-old man died in a plane engine at a United States airport)

Josef Fritzl during a trip to Thailand in 1998 Photo: Fritzl family album

In 1992 the third daughter was born and for some reason Fritzl decided to keep her. She told the police that she had been abandoned at her door with a letter from Elisabeth, in which she asked that they take care of the baby. The old man and his wife Rosemarie asked for adoption, which was granted. In 1993 a fourth daughter was born and in December 1994 Fritzl repeated the operation and told the same story. The authorities believed it again.

Two years later, Elisabeth gave birth to twins. One died a few days later and Fritzl burned the body in a gas boiler. In August 1997, the surviving twin was allegedly found abandoned at the door. In December 2002, Félix was born, the last one, who stayed in the basement with his two older brothers.

Hell opened when Kerstin, the eldest, became seriously ill. Her grandfather and father agreed to take her to the doctor and said that she had been abandoned by her mother. On April 20, the hospital made an appeal to locate the mother because it needed genetic tests to cure Kerstin. Fritzl then invented that his daughter Elisabeth had decided to return.

Elisabeth was 42 years old in 2008 – she looked over 60 – and her children in the basement were 20, 19 and 5. On April 22, the police conducted DNA tests on Kerstin. On April 26, Fritzl accompanied Elisabeth, Stefan and Félix to see Kerstin at the hospital and the doctor Albert Reiter suspected something and called the Police. Upon leaving the hospital they were arrested. Elisabeth told everything and was released.

(You can read: 'Yes they were held by a criminal group': mother of one of the Colombian women in Mexico)

For the next 24 years, Josef Fritzl subjected his daughter to all types of sexual and psychological abuse. She forced her to have seven children with him, two of them twins. One of the twins died shortly after birth and was cremated by her own father. pic.twitter.com/Tjev5vzB4g — harol con J (@harolConJ) January 17, 2024

After a night in prison Fritzl broke down and confessed. He was admitted to the nearby Santk Pölten prison, where he was kept incommunicado and under surveillance 24 hours a day. DNA analyzes confirmed a few days later that he was the father of all of them.

This journalist was in Amstetten in 2008. One Saturday market morning served to detect that the neighbors did not want to know anything about journalists and that the few who spoke did so out of embarrassment.

As if nothing had happened in a town that then had 22,000 inhabitants, as if no one knew who Josef Fritzl was. Most of the neighbors approached by journalists They quickly cut off the conversation, claiming that “they didn't know anything” or that “this can happen anywhere.”

The damage to the country's reputation was such that the Government then announced that it was launching a campaign abroad to clean up Austria's image.. Because she was raining. Two years earlier, Natasha Kampusch, kidnapped for 8 years when she was a child, had reappeared. Her captor committed suicide by jumping onto the train tracks before being arrested.

(You can read: How exposed is Saab to a recapture with the new position that Maduro gave him?)

Josef Fritzl, known as the “monster of Amstetten”, had his daughter Elisabeth locked up for 24 years in a basement, where he regularly went to sexually abuse her since she was 11 years old. As a result of her atrocities, 7 children were born. She could be released in 2024.🧵 pic.twitter.com/GbGwDEUMG3 — Кристиан ن 🇸🇾 🇵🇸♱ ‏ (@jfrsanchez) January 16, 2024

While Germany atoned for the sins of Nazism after World War II, Austria swept it under the rug even though Hitler was Austrian. and that the Austrian Nazis had massive support for years. The repressors were recycled, senior SS officials founded the FPO in the 1950s, a party that governed the last decade in coalition with the conservatives and is currently leading the polls. The recycling was such that Kurt Waldheim, one of those provosts of the Nazi regime, became secretary general of the United Nations. Of spying and snitching on each other during Nazi times, The Austrians began to completely ignore what their neighbors were doing because the opposite was seen as a Nazi attitude.

The Austrian and Nobel Prize winner in literature Elfriede Jelinek has made a career with works that tell stories of bourgeois families that are absolutely normal on the outside and with closets full of monsters. The culture of silence is such that in the Fritzl home a room was rented through which more than 100 tenants spent those 24 years. without anyone suspecting or reporting anything. Sigmund Freud, Austrian and father of psychoanalysis, believed that human beings are capable of not seeing what they do not want to see.

While on the surface Josef Fritzl was just another neighbor, in the dungeon he was the lord of darkness. For 24 years he tortured, raped and harassed his daughter. When the doors opened and the stench began to come out, what Austria saw was so ugly that the reaction of the Government of the time was to sweep it under the rug again and launch a marketing campaign to improve the country's image.

The weekend after the scandal, in a 62-page edition, the region's main newspaper (“Oberösterreichischen Nachrichten”) devoted half a page to the matter. Just over 200 attended the only gathering in honor of the victims, out of 22,000 residents.

(Keep reading: The humiliating tradition of parading naked women as punishment in India)

The man was admitted to the nearby Santk Pölten prison, where he was kept incommunicado and monitored 24 hours a day.

Was Fritzl a madman?



During that trip to Austria, this journalist spoke with Leonard Schey, an Austrian-Argentine psychoanalyst who lived and worked in Vienna. That expert then explained that Fritzl “exercised power” and that “the fundamental thing here in Austria is that the structures that take care of the well-being of families have failed. Despite this man's convictions for rape, children of dubious origin were given to him for adoption. It is a failure of people, of mentalities, in Austria there is a question of lack of civil courage, there is no awareness of citizenship, people consider themselves more vassals than citizens, they are very obedient to the established power and if in the social offices, At City Hall, no one says anything, so everything is fine and there is no right to protest. Thus, it is accepted, and although screams are heard, they are forgotten, they are erased.”

(In other topics: A school teacher is expelled for presenting herself on Facebook as 'Orgasm Pope')

Schey also made reference to Mauthaussen, a Nazi concentration camp near Amstetten: “When it was liberated by the Allies, the same people who didn't see anything then didn't see this either. One can block perception and not see what one does not want to see.” For Schey, “when someone does not elaborate their story, when there are secrets, then there are also fears and here there is a lot of fear.”

Paranoid? Austria was neutral during the Cold War and was not officially protected by either the Warsaw Pact or NATO. He was a military dwarf. Now, with 8.2 million inhabitants, it has 2 million anti-atomic bunkers inherited from those decades. Built mainly in the 70s, Austria is literally hollowed out. None of the neighboring countries did anything similar.

IDAFE MARTIN PÉREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS