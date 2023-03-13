At least seven people have died from the intense rains and floods in northern Peru caused by the presence of cyclone “Yaku” off the coast of the Andean country, a phenomenon for which the Government agreed to declare a state of emergency from the central Lima region to Tumbes, adjacent to Ecuador.

This morning, the Response Director of the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), César Sierra, informed the local Latina television channel that, so far, four people have died in the department of Piura and another two in Lambayeque due to heavy rainfall. .

The official added that the departments of Cajamarca, Lambayeque, Piura and Tumbes are on red alert because “they are sectors where there will be extremely intense rainfall.”

He also said that there is a “population exposed to the activation of ravines” in Amazonas, Áncash, Cajamarca, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Piura, San Martín and Tumbes.

Faced with this situation, the Government agreed to declare a state of emergency as of Saturday in the departments of Tumbes, Piura, Cajamarca, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Áncash and Lima.

“Tomorrow, the declaration of the state of emergency due to impact from Tumbes to Lima will be ordered immediately in order to take all the corresponding actions,” Defense Minister Jorge Chávez told the press.

The minister added that experts expect Cyclone “Yaku” to be moving away from the Peruvian coast on April 15, but warned that the phenomenon “is descending and may cause rain in the coastal area of ​​Lima and activate more than 30 ravines” of the department.

For his part, the executive president of the National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Peru (Senamhi), Guillermo Baigorria, explained that “completely unusual” rainfall is expected in Lima between March 12 and 14 of up to 5 millimeters, which is equivalent to to the annual average rainfall in the capital.

On March 3, the Peruvian government already declared an emergency for 60 days in 233 districts in the northern departments of Piura, Lambayeque, Tumbes, La Libertad, Áncash, Lima and Cajamarca to expedite the execution of actions and emergency measures that guarantee the protection of the inhabitants in the presence of intense rains.

As Baigorra explained, the new decree aims to extend “the times and areas” of this measure given the increase in areas affected by heavy rainfall.

The effect of Cyclone Yaku is devastating in the Piura region. The intensity of the rains are only comparable with those of the El Niño Phenomenon. Within hours dry places are being flooded. These images were recorded this morning in Paita. pic.twitter.com/dgsuxqEZlP — Julio César Talledo (@JulioTalledoV) March 9, 2023

Since the rainy season began in Peru last September, the authorities have registered at least 58 people dead, 57 injured and 8 missing.

In addition, they reported 8,222 victims, 420 homes destroyed, 2,509

Almost 600 districts in Peru are at high risk

Almost 600 districts of Peru are at high or very high risk due to the consequences of the heavy rains that have hit the country in recent days, particularly in the north, due to the proximity of cyclone “Yaku” to the coast, official sources reported this Saturday. .

The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) announced that 592 districts on the north coast and the mountains may be affected by landslides, avalanches or other types of mass movements caused by the rains.

As of this Saturday, the Government agreed to declare the departments of Tumbes, Piura, Cajamarca, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Áncash and Lima in a state of emergency, due to these heavy rains that have caused the death of at least seven people these days.

The last deceased was reported this Saturday in Trujillo by the regional government of La Libertad, but the details are unknown, and the other six victims were confirmed this Friday: four people have died in Piura and two in Lambayeque.

