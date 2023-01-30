“I believe that the WHO director general is not prudence, but a concerted political strategy”. Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies of the Sacco Hospital in Milan, thus reads the decision of the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization which maintained the status of public health emergency for Covid-19 international (Pheic). “Politics is very complex and in some countries – the expert tells Adnkronos Salute – keeping up the state of emergency can be a means for governments”.

“I believe that the global situation calls for attention, as it always must be because an epidemic can arise at any moment. But this attention – Gismondo points out – cannot fail to take into account the real situation which is absolutely not an emergency. Wait for Covid disappears I think is a utopia, while inviting genotyping and checks is absolutely correct, but it is always correct: it is not a consequence of the emergency, but it is a surveillance action that we should always maintain on the viruses and bacteria circulating in the world “.