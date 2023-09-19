The Public Prosecution Service on Tuesday demanded 1.5 years of juvenile detention and a conditional juvenile TBS against the parents of the baby who was found in an underground waste container in Amsterdam-Zuidoost in February 2021. Both parents are also suspected of killing and burying a baby in December 2019. The man and woman are now 20 years old, but were minors when the crimes were committed.

That is why the case took place behind closed doors. The Public Prosecution Service is nevertheless issuing a message due to ‘the seriousness of the case and the impact on society’. The girl who was found in 2021 is now more than 2.5 years old. Under the circumstances, she is doing well, the Public Prosecution Service reports. She is now under the custody of Youth Protection.

On Sunday evening, February 21, 2021, at 10:40 PM, the police received a report from someone who heard sounds, probably crying, from a container at the Meernhof in the Holendrecht district of Amsterdam. After emergency services removed several garbage bags from the garbage container, officers indeed heard a baby crying. The fire brigade eventually managed to remove the baby, who was in a large yellow Jumbo shopping bag, from the underground container. The girl, less than a day old, was immediately taken to hospital.

Receipt

The police tracked down the parents through a receipt in the bag in which the baby was left. They reported themselves to the police three days after the discovery. Further investigation, including the father’s phone, showed that there was also a birth in 2019. In November 2021, a baby body was found in a garden in Amsterdam South East. Forensic research showed that both suspects are the parents.

In its demand, the Public Prosecution Service, which speaks of ‘unimaginable facts’, takes into account that there is a chance of recurrence. According to the public prosecutor, the suspects provide little insight into their actions.