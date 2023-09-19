His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the sending of urgent humanitarian aid from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, to extend a helping hand to those affected in the sisterly state of Libya as a result of the devastating effects of Hurricane Daniel. The speedy transfer of relief materials following the disaster resulting from the strong floods that swept eastern Libya due to the hurricane.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Humanitarian City, confirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to operate the air bridge reflect the UAE’s constant approach to standing alongside brothers and friends in…

Times of adversity and crises and keenness to take the initiative to alleviate the suffering of those affected, and he said: “Our prayers accompany the people of Libya in light of these difficult times, as we renew our commitment in the International Humanitarian City in Dubai to immediately implement the directives of the wise leadership to provide urgent assistance to those affected, and we confirm our readiness with our partners to contribute to Alleviating their suffering. This urgent humanitarian operation is the third response by the International Humanitarian City team this year, following the urgent and unexpected crises in the Middle East and North Africa region.”

This morning (Tuesday), the International Humanitarian City sent a second shipment to the Libyan city of Benghazi to transport about 100 tons of aid, including shelter materials in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, food supplies, and communication and technology equipment in cooperation with the World Food Programme, through the United Nations warehouse. For humanitarian response and rapid ICT emergency and support team.

For his part, Khaled Khalifa, Advisor to the High Commissioner and Representative of the UNHCR to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, praised the role

The humanitarian situation of the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership, which is a model in providing the necessary support to facilitate the work of humanitarian and relief organizations, based on the global warehouses it hosts in Dubai, in responding to emergency situations in the region and the world. He said: “The humanitarian situation in the stricken areas in Libya is catastrophic. The cyclone and floods caused massive destruction and loss of life, leaving thousands of people homeless, their homes destroyed and their property lost, and they are in dire need of urgent assistance.” He added: “Thanks to the generous support provided by the International Humanitarian City, UNHCR will be able to continue providing support to existing relief efforts and delivering the necessary materials to the areas most affected by the floods in Libya.”

Immediately after the disaster occurred, the International Humanitarian City rushed to mobilize its resources through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund to facilitate an air bridge to provide relief to the affected population after the country was engulfed by floods due to Hurricane Daniel, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives, while large numbers remain unaccounted for. the missing.

Also, last Saturday, the city sent a plane loaded with more than…

36 tons of relief aid in cooperation with the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

In this context, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, said: “In light of the horror of this painful disaster, 29 tons of essential medicines and emergency medical tools are being transported to Libya from the World Health Organization’s logistics center in the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. As an expression of solidarity with the Libyan people in their great affliction, and thanks to the generous support of the wise leadership in Dubai and the International Humanitarian City, more than 250,000 people will benefit from these relief materials. This response embodies our shared commitment to the WHO regional vision “Health for All, By everyone.

The active role of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, in quickly responding to contribute to alleviating the suffering of those affected by this disaster, confirms its position as the largest humanitarian center in the world, and its contribution comes within the framework of its continuing efforts to support and coordinate the work of a global network of humanitarian centers. The International Humanitarian City attaches special importance to preparedness and rapid response to crises

Globalization and increasing collective impact to enable sustainable relief efforts