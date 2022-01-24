Samuel Langhorne Clemens (1835-1910), better known as Mark Twain, is credited with the phrase that in the United States “we have the best government money can buy”. Bright. Not that they’ve been blessed with the best politicians on Earth. Only money bought the least worst of them. Read in the mirror, it means that poor places like Brazil buy worse governments. Like a car. Or an outfit. For this reason, it makes no sense for society to leave the functioning of the State in the hands of politicians and our deplorable public service elite. Even more so with commoditized technological solutions, which means cheaper prices. Computational intelligence in public management would prevent the existence of 75% of the agenda that currently dominates the news.

San Diego is an American city that is moving in this direction. With 1.5 million inhabitants, the Californian municipality is among the ten largest in the United States. Its mayor since December 2020, just over two years ago, is Todd Gloria. A Democrat, he is the city’s first openly gay black mayor. His annual salary is just over $200,000 a year. But he acts like a CEO, not a politician. As they would say in football, “it’s another level”. In this case, it is.

One of their municipal secretaries is Kirby Brady. She is the city’s CIO (Chief Innovation Officer). Yes, he commands an area in charge of bringing solutions that move San Diego towards the future. A seemingly banal example illustrates their type of agenda. City residents can download the Get it Done San Diego app (Apple Store or Google Play) and through it, or other communication channels, interact with the city’s command. There, it was possible to discover that the problem that most bothers residents are vehicles of all types and sizes abandoned for more than three days on city streets. There are 150 complaints a day on the subject, or 4,500 a month. The mayor’s response? Very. Up to two months.

There is a clear objective set by Mayor Todd Gloria for his team: the focus of his administration, the mission of his position at the head of the City of San Diego, is increase the population’s quality of life. Just like Nike’s mission is to “bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete* in the world – *if you have a body you are an athlete” or Coca-Cola’s is to “refresh the world and make a difference”. The mission is not to “get re-elected”, “make as much money as possible” or “steal as much as you can for family and friends”. There is no innocence here. Todd Gloria can be like any other politician or holder of public office and despise the public good. But so far, apparently, it has not shown that.

Thus, once the problem of abandoned cars is identified, intelligence is put in place to solve it. Of the 45 to 60 days that the problem now takes between being notified and resolved, the city has stipulated that it must reduce this cycle to six days. Initially, the city imagined doubling the number of employees in the area that takes care of the issue. From six to 12 people. Also, buy half a dozen cars to increase enforcement. What’s the point? Doubling the number of employees is not going to reduce a 60-day equation to six days. Maximum for 30 days. This is an account. That simple. What is the response from Kirby Brady, the CIO? “We have a pattern. Now we’re going to find out what we have to do to get there,” he said in an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune published on the 9th of this month.

With a degree in regional development from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Southern California (USC), Kirby thinks with data and technology on the problems in her portfolio. On the city’s official page, she is described as someone who “spends her free time exploring San Diego by bike with her husband and is always on the lookout for the best burrito in the area.” Changing a community or a country is much closer to technology than to politics. That’s the real point.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

