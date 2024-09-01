CDMX.- In his latest Government Report, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico’s public health system is now better than that of Denmark.

“In 23 states, the universal and free health system for people without social security, known as IMSS-Bienestar, this public health system is already the most effective in the world, I said it was going to be the best, that it was going to be like in Denmark, no, it is not like in Denmark, it is better than in Denmark,” he said.

He indicated that this system has 11,935 medical units, 669 hospitals, 42,322 general practitioners, 126,762 nurses and 30,346 specialists. “This is the health system for those who do not have social security,” he said.

The President explained that his government has established permanent positions for 176,808 health workers.

“They were hired on a fee basis and were workers with very few salaries and benefits, and now the majority have their base, we offered this and we are fulfilling it,” he said. He also said that corruption was banished from the ISSSTE.