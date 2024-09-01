Chihuahua. – Elected deputies of the 68th Legislature declared the official start of the first ordinary session of the first year of constitutional exercise in the State Congress.

In accordance with the changes declared by the Guadalajara Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, the following took possession of the seats: PAN Parliamentary Group: Yesenia Reyes, Xochitl Contreras, Ismael Perez Pavia, Nancy Frias, Saul Mireles, Jocelyne Vega, Carla Rivas, Carlos Olson, Alfredo Chavez, Roberto Carreon, Arturo Zubia and Jorge Soto. Morena Parliamentary Group: Cuauhtemoc Estrada, Magdalena Renteria, Leticia Ortega, Oscar Avitia, Rosana Diaz, Elizabeth Guzman, Maria Antonieta Perez, Brenda Rios, Pedro Torres, Herminia Gomez, Edith Palma and Jael Arguelles. PRI Parliamentary Group: Arturo Medina, Luis Fernando Chacón, Guillermo Ramírez and José Luis Villalobos Labor Party: América Aguilar and Irlanda Márquez Green Ecologist Party of Mexico: Octavio Borunda Citizen Movement: Alma Portillo and Francisco Sánchez

The board of directors of the State Congress was formed as follows:

President: Elizabeth Guzmán Argueta (MORENA) First Vice President: Carla Yamileth Rivas Martínez (PAN) Second Vice President: José Luís Villalobos García (PRI) First Secretary: Roberto Marcelino Carreón Huitrón (PAN) Second Secretary: Luis Fernando Chacón Erives (PRI) Deputy Secretaries: Alma Yesenia Portillo Lerma (MC), Carlos Alfredo Olson San Vicente (PAN), Rosana Díaz Reyes (MORENA) and América Aguilar Gil (PT). It is worth mentioning that the final composition of the Congress will depend on the ruling of the country’s highest electoral authority, the Superior Chamber, which analyzes challenges