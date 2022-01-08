A survey by the Brazilian Public Security Forum pointed out that four women were killed per day in Brazil by a current or former partner, in the first half of 2021. The high rates of femicide in the country bring with them a less obvious social problem than the death of women. women: abandonment and trauma experienced by victims’ children.

In Amazonas, a group of public defenders started a project in 2018 to provide psychosocial and legal assistance to orphans of this type of crime.

The work began at the initiative of defender Caroline Braz — who, at the time, coordinated the Nucleus for the Protection and Defense of Women’s Rights at the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Amazonas. She noticed that children who lost their mothers to femicide, often by the action of their own father, had strong psychological trauma and family helplessness. According to Caroline Braz, cases in which the child witnessed the crime are not rare.

In December, this Amazon initiative was awarded the Innovare Award, which rewards the best projects by legal institutions in the country. For Caroline Braz, this recognition brings visibility to these children who, according to the public defender, were forgotten. The promoter proposes the creation of a national protocol so that children are treated quickly in these cases.

Femicide is the most tragic consequence of structural machismo — which exposes many Brazilian women to all kinds of physical and emotional violence by their partners and ex-partners. These behaviors are crimes provided for in the Maria da Penha Law.

To denounce, just call 180. The service operates 24 hours a day, throughout the national territory.

Listen to the article on Radioagencia Nacional

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?