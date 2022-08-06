PUBG developer Krafton has announced it’s making a new game based upon the Korean fantasy book, The Bird That Drinks Tears.

Krafton says it is an “ambitious project” that “aims to bring the original fantasy universe of The Bird That Drinks Tears to life through its unique and refreshing fantasy races, beautiful, haunting landscapes, and gripping, immersive, and poignant stories.”

Don’t Mess With Team Eurogamer: PUBG Replays

“The Bird That Drinks Tears is a novel series that was created and written by Yeong-do Lee, who is widely acknowledged as the pioneer of the Korean fantasy genre,” Krafton explains. “As one of the best-selling fantasy authors in Korea with millions of copies sold, Mr. Lee is an exceptionally imaginative writer who builds elaborate worlds and fills them with complex characters.”

In the meantime, Krafton is drumming up interest and hopes to “recruit top global talent to help it realize its ambitious vision” and join “renowned concept artist” Iain McCraig in bringing the project to life.

“At Krafton, our passion is telling thrilling and meaningful stories through the art of video games,” the studio says. “From the personal and unique stories of the Battlegrounds, to rich fantasy worlds, to the dark and gritty horrors of space, we want to create worlds that push the boundaries of creativity and immersion.”

PUBG creator Krafton has announced it has “entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Naver Z to develop a new Web 3.0 and non-fungible token (NFT) project”.

This project will be aimed at building an “NFT metaverse platform”, with Krafton using its experience of creating games such as PUBG to “develop a user-generation content [UGC] creation tool”. The company will use Unreal Engine to build a “high-quality virtual world”.