On Wednesday, the party boasted of using protection in the Ministry of Health; the next day, everyone gathered without a mask

Members of the president-elect’s transitional government, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), drew attention on Wednesday (Nov.23.2022) by wearing protective masks against covid-19 during a meeting with the current Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who was without the equipment.

At the twitterthe deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), one of the core coordinators, shared a video in which Queiroga and other authorities —seated on the right—, were not wearing masks. In the caption, the PT wrote: “Today we held a meeting of the health transition group with Minister Queiroga. Guess which side the members of the Bolsonaro government are on”🇧🇷

See parts of the video posted by Padilha on Twitter:

However, 1 day after the meeting with Queiroga, the summit of the transitional government watched, without wearing masks, the debut of the Brazilian team in the World Cup in Qatar this Thursday (24.Nov.2022).

When cheering for the Brazilian team, members of the government ate popcorn and drank guarana, but did not use protective equipment against covid-19 at the CCBB theater (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil) in Brasília, seat of the transitional government.

See photos of the transitional government summit during the Brazilian team’s game taken by the photojournalist of Poder360, Sérgio Lima:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 24.Nov.2022 Members of the transition group did not wear masks against covid and held hands as they celebrated Brazil’s victory in the World Cup debut