«A father waits for me when I leave class; he insults me, grabs my arm and shakes me violently ». “Students secretly record me with their mobile phones and then retouch the images with demeaning motives and spread them on the networks.” These are two of the real (and anonymous) testimonies of Murcian teachers collected by the Anpe Union Teacher’s Ombudsman, which reveal that the climate of aggressiveness and indiscipline has become tense in the classrooms of the Region. The return to schools and institutes after the hardest years of the pandemic is having serious repercussions on the emotional environment that exists in Murcian centers.

More attacks, stress, anxiety and depression overshadowed the return to normality last year, when the consequences of confinement and the restrictions between teachers and students showed their faces. This is revealed by the Report of the Teacher’s Ombudsman of the Anpe union, which warns that cases of anxiety and depression increased among teachers in the 2021-2022 academic year, especially among those in Secondary and Baccalaureate, where an increase has also been detected. attacks on teachers. This union raises to 94% the cases treated for anxiety, and to 8% for depression. “The numerous problems to which they are subjected in the exercise of their functions affect their physical and mental health in a very significant way,” they warn. The data provided by the report is compelling: aggressive behavior by students that prevents them from teaching has increased; cases of indiscipline increased by 17%, and threats grew by 4%.

Parents do not seem to have contributed to lowering the tension either, with more incidence of “false accusations, which are growing a lot, and complaints against teachers,” according to what the union president, Clemente Hernández, said yesterday, who launched harsh criticism of the Council management. The report of the Teacher’s Ombudsman, which summarizes the calls from teachers who have turned to Anpe concerned about the situation they suffered in the classroom, warns of the increase in disruptive cases in the classroom, which prevent classes from developing normally.

Conflict in schools Assault physical to teacher aggressions of students to teachers Behaviors aggressive among students acts of indiscipline in the classroom Source: ANPE. Teacher Advocate Report psychosomatic attitudes of teachers served Evolution of cases attended Source: ANPE. Teacher Advocate Report Conflict in schools acts of indiscipline in the classroom 44 cases (in 2021: 31 cases) 81 cases (in 2021: 89 cases) Assault physical to teacher Behaviors aggressive among students aggressions of students to teachers psychosomatic attitudes of teachers served Evolution of cases attended Source: ANPE. Teacher Advocate Report

The emotional situation of the students also worries teachers, who helplessly watch the increase in cases of autolysis among their students. «Too many cases are registered; We ask for training, and also an increase in counselors; the Ministry’s measures are insufficient and ineffective,” insisted Hernández, concerned about the students.

The new system of qualifications by competences that enters into force in the odd courses in application of the Lomloe is, for Anpe, “a deception and fraud for parents. Families are going to receive a report on competencies in December that they will not understand, and in June there will be many who will be surprised by the insufficient ones, “warned Clemente Hernández, who also fears that with the new Lomloe grades, without qualifications numerical, «will increase school failure. You are afraid of grades, but they are a necessary thermometer to know what level the student is at ». For Anpe, the application of the new grades this course will cause problems for families, who will not know how their child is doing until the end of the course.

The report compiles a total of 133 cases of conflicts in the classroom between parents, students, teachers and management teams, the highest number in the series of the last four courses. Although the majority affect women, the data is not noteworthy, since they have a much greater presence in the workforce. Among them, the union has incorporated in this edition for the first time the chapter on false complaints from students to teachers, which are added to the false accusations by parents, which were already registered. “None of these events has ended up in the courts, which is why we refer to them as false complaints and accusations, which cause moral damage to teachers,” insisted the president of Anpe, concerned that the conflicts are increasing.

The physical aggressions of students to their professors reached the seven cases denounced in the last course, and the threats fourteen. Aggressive behaviors that interrupt classes reach up to 13 cases. However, the end of ‘online’ and blended teaching has lowered the figures for cyberbullying, which goes from recording 14 cases to only two.

The inattention of the management teams to the demands or complaints of the teachers and the problems with the educational inspection have generated 59 complaints from the teachers. According to Anpe, which includes among the complaints cases of Religion teachers who have not been paid on time, the complaints show that “the internal regulations of the centers are not applied; the teachers do not find the necessary support, and this starts from situations of arbitrariness, comparative grievances or even verbal threats about future damages in the workplace».

Anpe demands in its report a plan for the improvement of school coexistence, the development of the Teaching Authority Law, the recognition of anxiety and depression as occupational diseases when they derive from the situation in the classroom, and the development of protocols more agile.