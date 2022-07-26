Party says that PL convention was “true showmice” and that event “infringed” electoral rules

The Brasil da Esperança federation, formed by PT, PV and PC do B, entered this Monday (25.Jul.2022) with a representation in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The subtitles accuse the chief executive of prohibited electoral propaganda and ask that he be sentenced to pay a fine of R$25,000.

According to the federation, Bolsonaro made negative early propaganda against the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) during the PL party convention, held on Sunday (24.Jul). The representation also says that there was an allusion to 22, Bolsonaro’s number in the 2022 dispute. Advertisements can only be made from August 16th.

“The event was scheduled to open at 8:22 am and, according to the organization, would have the presence of Jair Bolsonaro from 11:22 am. The minutes expressly allude to the number of the PL party acronym, notably the 22″, says the representation. Here’s the intact (657 KB).

Also according to the party, the artistic presentation of the country duo Mateus and Cristiano held during the convention contradicts the ban on showmice.

“In no way should the convention serve as a platform or opportunity to carry out an electoral campaign for any would-be candidate. It is so true that its realization is stipulated for the period between the 20th of July and the 5th of August, while the electoral propaganda can only start 11 days after the end of the aforementioned period of the conventions”the text continues.

Regarding the negative propaganda against Lula, the representation quotes an excerpt from Bolsonaro’s speech in which he states that “they want to give the Presidency of the Republic to an unsaved cachaceiro”.

According to the representation sent to the TSE, “It is not reasonable, much less legally acceptable, for a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic to make comments of this nature about the opposing candidate”.

The document is signed by lawyers Cristiano Zanin, Eugênio Aragão, Valeska Teixeira Zanin, Angelo Longo, Maria de Lourdes Lopes, Marcelo Winch, Júlia Caldas, Miguel Filipi Pimentel, Eduarda Quevedo, Maria Eduarda Praxedes and Gean Ferreira.

boosts

The federation had already triggered the TSE earlier this Monday (25.julpor alleged irregular electoral propaganda. The parties question the promotion of 15 videos on Youtube at a cost of R$ 742 thousand. The material presents images of Bolsonaro to the sound of the jingle “Captain of the People”.

The videos were circulated on July 22 and 23, the eve of the party convention that confirmed Bolsonaro as a candidate for the PL. The content is similar. Only the duration varies: the pieces with the images and the president’s jingle are 6, 15 or 30 seconds long.

According to the request sent to the TSE, there is irregular electoral propaganda. The federation asks for the interruption of the boosts; that the party pay a fine of BRL 1,484,000.00, equivalent to twice what was spent on the videos; and that the origin of the resources used by the PL be investigated. Here’s the intact of the representation (517 KB).

Content boosting is allowed in pre-campaign. Resolution 23610/2019, however, determines that it is necessary to respect the “Spending Moderation”.