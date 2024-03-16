Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 18:31

Representative Fernando Mineiro (PT-RN) attacked a militant from the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL) at Natal International Airport this Friday, the 15th. The case occurred when the parliamentarian accompanied the national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), who, in turn, was being harassed by another member of the MBL. Mineiro alleges that Gleisi “was the victim of misogynistic attacks”.

The episode had repercussions this Saturday, the 16th, on social media. Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) shared on her Instagram profile an excerpt of the video in which the PT member slaps the MBL member's cell phone and then knocks the man to the ground. Founder of MBL, deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP) said on X (formerly Twitter) that he will file representation on the Chamber's Ethics Council against Mineiro.

The attacked man was filming influencer Matheus Faustino, who is also from MBL and will seek a place in the Natal City Council this year, while he was questioning Gleisi about the increase in feminicide during the Lula government. The PT president tried to dodge the influencer, who, in turn, began following her in the airport lobby, shouting that the parliamentarian and her ex-husband, Paulo Bernardo, were defendants in Lava Jato.

Faustino also claims that he was attacked by Gleisi. This is because the PT president tried to take the influencer's cell phone while he was harassing her at the airport. After the episode, MBL members went to a Civil Police station and filed a police report for aggression against Mineiro and Gleisi, said Faustino on his YouTube channel.

Faustino calls himself an “opponent of the PT in the Northeast”. With 338 thousand followers on Instagram and 179 thousand subscribers on YouTube, he frequently seeks to confront left-wing leaders to generate content on his social networks. “These people, after starting trouble, pretend to be victims,” said Gleisi about the episode, adding that he will sue the Federal Police (PF) against the influencer.

After the confusion, Gleisi publicly thanked deputy Fernando Mineiro, stating that he acted in his defense. Mineiro stated that the PT president was the victim of misogynistic attacks at Natal airport. “I was there to welcome her and the provocations ended in physical attacks. It was not the first time that this group acted in this way”, he wrote on his profile on X.

According to the deputy, Faustino had already provoked the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, and also with state deputies Isolda (PT) and Divaneide (PT). “It is an organized fascist group, which invades political spaces and attacks PT members, especially women”, added Mineiro. On Instagram, Faustino countered the parliamentarian's criticism, claiming that his actions were legitimate.