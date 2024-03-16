The Pokémon Company International has organized a nice initiative for celebrate the Pokémon Horizons series broadcast on the Boing channel, through a gift which can be downloaded by all users of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through the appropriate function.
From today it is possible to obtain Liko sprigatito within the games in question, and add it to your team in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, through the function for downloading mysterious gifts among the options of the games for Nintendo Switch.
Liko and her partner Pokémon, Sprigatito, made their debut in Pokémon Horizons: The Series, where they and their friend Roy travel the world of Pokémon with the Locomonauts as they try to solve the mystery of the pendant given to Liko by her grandmother .
Instructions for getting the gift
The Sprigatito in question is revealed just like the character from the series: when you award the Companion Ribbon to Sprigatito, it will display the title “Liko's Sprigatito” every time it is deployed in a battle.
Here they are instructions to follow in order to obtain the Pokémon in question:
- Start Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet
- Open the main menu with the X button and select Poképortal
- Select Secret Gift and then Via serial code/password to connect to the Internet
- Enter the password L1K0W1TH906
- Wait while the gift is transferred (the Pokémon will appear in your team or Pokémon Boxes)
- Make sure you save your game
The password must be used by 11:59 pm (UTC) on September 30, 2024.
#Pokémon #Scarlet #Violet #celebrate #Pokémon #Horizons #mysterious #gift
Leave a Reply