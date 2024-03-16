The Pokémon Company International has organized a nice initiative for celebrate the Pokémon Horizons series broadcast on the Boing channel, through a gift which can be downloaded by all users of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through the appropriate function.

From today it is possible to obtain Liko sprigatito within the games in question, and add it to your team in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, through the function for downloading mysterious gifts among the options of the games for Nintendo Switch.

Liko and her partner Pokémon, Sprigatito, made their debut in Pokémon Horizons: The Series, where they and their friend Roy travel the world of Pokémon with the Locomonauts as they try to solve the mystery of the pendant given to Liko by her grandmother .