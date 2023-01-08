Anna Adaskina, Associate Professor of the Department of Pedagogical Psychology named after Professor Guruzhapov, of the Faculty of Educational Psychology of the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education, urged parents not to overburden their children with studies in the first weeks after the holidays. She shared her expert opinion in an interview with the city news agency. “Moscow”.

“The adaptation period after the holidays is on average about two weeks, but for each student it proceeds individually. Entering the operating mode is best done gradually. If possible, it is advisable to organize studies in such a way that the first week after the holidays is not too busy, ”said the specialist, noting that for some time you can refuse to visit tutors or extra classes.

In addition, in order to make the transition from holidays to school more smoothly, children can briefly extend the holiday activities – walks, visits to interesting places, visits, the expert continued.

To enter the operating mode, according to her, a change of scenery will help. To do this, you can ask the student how it would be more comfortable for him to study, where he would like to rearrange the desktop and put his things. According to Adaskina, even small changes in the organization of the workspace will help the child tune in to study.

