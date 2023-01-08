The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, authorized this Saturday (7.jan.2023) the use of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília (DF). According to the ordinance, the performance of the corporation will take place until Monday (9.jan). Here’s the full (121 KB).

The Esplanade was closed this weekend. Bolsonarists are expected to protest on Sunday (January 8) against the election of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to the document signed by the minister, the use of the National Force will be done to “assist in the protection of public order and public and private property between the Brasília Bus Station and Praça dos Três Poderes, as well as in the protection of other assets of the Union located in Brasília, on an episodic and planned basis”.

Dino also spoke about the subject this Saturday (7.jan) in his official Twitter profile. mentioned “threats against democracy”.

Here’s the post:

DF government justifies closure

The SSP-DF (Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District) issued this Saturday (7.jan) a note justifying the closure of the Esplanada dos Ministérios. According to the statement, the action was made for the “guarantee of security and performance of the security forces”.

Here is the full note:

“The public events scheduled for this weekend were previously identified and were being monitored. In this way, it was necessary to close the Esplanada dos Ministérios to guarantee security and the performance of the security forces.”