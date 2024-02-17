Psychologist bonus 2024, “from 18 March the request can be submitted on the INPS website of the 'Contribution to support the expenses relating to psychotherapy sessions'”. The Ministry of Health announced this online, recalling that “the benefit is intended for requesting citizens with ISEE not exceeding 50 thousand euros” and that “the applications for the request of the contribution can be submitted until May 31, 2024. Upon expiry, the rankings of those entitled will be drawn up based on the available resources. The contribution will be given as a priority to people with the lowest ISEE, based on the order in which the application arrives.”

“The instructions for submitting applications for access to the benefit – we read on the ministry's website – are contained in INPS Circular no. 34 of 15 February 2024. To submit the application you must have Spid, Cie or Cns credentials. The application to access the benefit must be submitted exclusively electronically by accessing the 'Contribution to psychotherapy sessions' service through one of the following methods: web portal, using the appropriate online service accessible on the website www.inps.it directly by the citizen via Spid di level 2 or higher or via Electronic Identity Card (Cie) 3.0 or via National Service Card (Cns) from the 'Performance and services' > 'Services' > 'Access point to non-pension benefits' section; Integrated Contact Center, by contacting the toll-free number 803.164 (free from a landline) or the number 06 164.164 (from a paid mobile network, based on the tariff applied by the various operators)”.

How much is

“Compared to the previous year – recalls the ministry – the amounts of the contribution have been increased and the time for its use has been extended to 270 days”. Here they are. “Isee less than 15 thousand euros: the benefit, up to 50 euros for each session, is paid up to the maximum amount established at 1,500 euros for each beneficiary; Isee between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros: the benefit, up to 50 euros per each session is paid up to the maximum amount established in one thousand euros for each beneficiary; ISEE exceeding 30 thousand euros and not exceeding 50 thousand: the benefit, up to 50 euros for each session, is paid up to the maximum amount established in 500 euros for each beneficiary”.

The contribution – specifies the Ministry of Health – was introduced by the legislative decree of 30 December 2021, n.228, converted with amendments by the law of 25 February 2022, n.15, to art.1-quater, paragraph 3, and was also financed for the years 2023 and following by article 1, paragraph 538, of law 29 December 2022, n.197, and further refinanced by article 22-bis of decree law 18 October 2023, n.145, converted with amendments by law 15 December 2023, n.191, and is provided on the basis of the requirements and methods established in the decree of the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance of 24 November 2023.