First pole in Australia

The first event of the 2024 season of the International GT Challenge, scheduled on the Australian circuit of Bathurstopened with the pole position of the South African Sheldon van der Linde, for the first time in his career ahead of everyone on the starting grid on this circuit. #32 of Team WRTwhich it will share the BMW M4 GT3 with Weers and Vanthoorachieved the best time in 2:01.981generating a gap of two and four tenths respectively on the Mercedes of Feeney and Engel.

The top-5

Great satisfaction for Van der Linde and the team, absolute protagonists in the Top-10 Shootout despite Feeney's good performances during qualifying, as evidenced by the Australian's 2nd place in his home race. Among the first five drivers on the grid, it is worth highlighting the presence of Matt Campbell, 4th with his Porsche #912, and the Mercedes of Luca Stolz's SunEnergy1 team.

Colorless birthday for Rossi

Further away was the poleman's brother, Kelvin van der Linde, 7th at the wheel of the Audi R8. Disappointing, however, was his birthday Valentino Rossi, which blew out 45 candles yesterday. In fact, the second car of Team WRT did not go beyondeighth place with Maxime Martinteammate of the 'Doctor' and the Italian-Swiss Raffaele Marciello.

2024 Bathurst 12 Hour – Starting Grid (Top-10)