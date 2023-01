Guus Til gives PSV a hard-fought victory, Kjell Scherpen the schlemiel at Vitesse

PSV has booked the first league victory of 2023. The Vitesse of coach Phillip Cocu, where Kjell Scherpen became the schlemiel of the evening with a slipper and a red card, was beaten 1-0 in Eindhoven. A setback for PSV was the failure of Luuk de Jong, who was out with a head injury after a missed penalty