The PSOL national directory made official this Saturday, 30, support for the pre-candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Planalto Palace in the October elections. There were 35 votes in favor and 25 against.

For the national president of the acronym, Juliano Medeiros, the union of the left around the ex-president’s candidacy is “undoubtedly the best tactic to defeat Bolsonaro”. “We are happy and hopeful with this decision. Next week we will already start the conversations to participate in the political council of the campaign and the coordination of the government program”, he said.

Through social networks, Guilherme Boulos said that the support represents the “union to defeat the militiaman” and make the country breathe again.

Boulos ran for president in 2018 and was a pre-candidate for the PSOL for the government of São Paulo, but withdrew from the race in March to support the name of former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) and help build the national alliance. “Politics is done with gestures. We have an important gesture to strengthen the unity of the left, of progressives, in São Paulo and in Brazil”, he justified at the time.

The PSOL Electoral Conference also defined the political program that will be defended by the party in the 2022 elections. Lula is expected at the end of the party’s meeting this Saturday, starting at 5 pm.

PSOL and Sustainability

PSOL formalized the formation of a party federation with Rede Sustentabilidade on March 30. At the beginning of that same month, the Network had already unanimously approved the unification, with favorable statements by senator Randolfe Rodrigues, former minister Marina Silva and former senator Heloísa Helena, the main leaders of the party.

After defining the federation, the Network and PSOL agreed that their affiliates will be free to support different candidates in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. This arrangement, however, is informal and will not appear in the federation’s statute.

This week, members of the Network organized an event to declare support for Lula, but without the participation of Marina and Heloísa Helena. Both have already been affiliated to the PT.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat