The well-known representative of Italian-Dutch footballers Mino Raiola, who managed, among others, the interests of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, died at the age of 54, his family announced on Twitter this Saturday.

“It is with infinite sadness that we announce the passing of the kindest and coolest player agent who ever lived.”his family wrote.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: Spanish soccer champion in advance)

Cunning and controversial, he had a reputation for his glibness and business acumen, becoming adored by his players for whom he obtained succulent contracts but whom the teams mistrusted for his qualities as a negotiator.

a great sadness

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength that he used when he was at the negotiating table to defend his players,” according to the statement.

Raiola’s family had denied last Thursday the “false information” published by numerous Italian media about the death of the agent, whose health problems had been known for months.

Raiola, born in Nocera Inferiore, near Naples, and who grew up in the Netherlands, he established himself as one of the most influential agents in the world, as feared by the clubs as adored by his clients.

The triple commission he received on the occasion of the transfer in 2016 of Pogba from Juventus of Turin to Manchester United is still remembered, estimated at 49 million euros (about 52 million dollars), according to documents leaked by the press a year later.

To become one of the most famous agents in world football and with one of the most prestigious agendas, Raiola took advantage of the development of the international transfer market during the 1990s, thanks to the Bosman case and the explosion of television rights in recent decades.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: this is Gustavo Petro’s response to his trills)

AFP