2025 begins and the crossings accusations and disqualifications between the two main parties, PP and PSOE, continue to occupy the political debate in Spain. This Saturday, Cuca Gamarra on the part of the popular party and María Jesús Montero on the part of the socialists, have been the protagonists.

The general secretary of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, has described the judicial reform promoted by the PSOE in Congress as ‘Begoña law’, in reference to President Sánchez’s wife.

“What he seeks by withdrawing the popular accusation is that they can shelve the summaries that affect Begoña Gómez, her brother, her Government and her State Attorney General,” said Gamarra.

The popular spokesperson recalled that “the Prosecutor’s Office is not independent, but is absolutely dependent on Pedro Sánchez”.

“With a State Attorney General at the service of Pedro Sánchez, obviously once the popular accusations are withdrawn, all these criminal proceedings would decline,” said Gamarra, in response to a bill that in the opinion of the PP has “names and surnames, the reform of ‘the Begoña’ law, which seeks impunity for the most personal environment of Pedro Sánchez, for his Government and for his party”.

“Corruption is what keeps Pedro Sánchez up at night, the only thing on his mind, how to escape from all those causes of all those summaries that are at the moment, being investigated in different judicial instances in our country,” he added.

According to the popular spokesperson, the president wants to “place himself above the law, just as he did by modifying the Penal Code, removing crimes that are no longer there todayso that those who had committed them would not have to be held accountable before justice.”

Gamarra says that this is a “last attempt to undermine the rule of law” and has issued a warning to “all those who decide to support these reforms“because “they will be complicit with Pedro Sánchez in all that corruption.”

Furthermore, he has said that from the Popular Party, “as so many times we will denounce it and move forward, seeking that all this corruption does not go unpunished.”

Montero chooses to talk about Franco

For her part, the first vice president of the Government, María Jesús Montero, also participated this Saturday in an event in which she reproached the popular not having joined the commemorative events of Franco’s death.

In his opinion, when “these issues are raised, the PP looks for an excuse not to join because they They are heirs of that tradition. We are heirs of the Democrats,” said Montero.

Montero, who will be the new leader of the Andalusian socialists, thanked the members for their support “take a step forward to make the socialist project a reality”.

Montero proposes an Andalusia “with ambition, don’t give upthat does not settle, that is not anchored in lament and confrontation and that puts the batteries to take the path of modernization and progress.

The vice president says that the PSOE is “the political instrument to change people’s lives. We are those who promote public policies and heirs of those who gave their lives so that there would be democracy in this country. “We are the ones who aspire for our children and grandchildren to go further than us.”

On the other hand, he said, “the PP is erased, it is not defined regarding to the darkest period in the history of Spaindid not want to join the anniversary of the dictator’s death, because yes, democracy begins its journey with the death of the dictator.”

Thus, he said that the socialists feel “challenged to continue this path of struggle, of rejection against the wind of the extreme right that is blowing very strongly in the rest of the world” and assured that the PSOE will fight so that “they do not happen.” and “defend freedoms tooth and nail and workers’ rights.

