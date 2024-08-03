Return with fall

The first race after returning from the summer holidays ended early for world champion Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider, who started from second on the grid, crashed halfway through the Silverstone Sprint while he was in fourth position and was closely chasing the leading trio of Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargarò.

Fourth zero in the Sprints

For the Italian, it is a zero that is not dramatic from the point of view of the world championship head-to-head with Martin, given that it arrives in the short race, but it is annoying nonetheless. The Piedmontese in fact sees a streak of three consecutive Sprint races concluded on the podium broken, with victories at Mugello and Assen and third place at the Sachsenring. The world champion’s Saturday returns to be bitter, with his fourth ‘zero’ of the season in a Sprint after those at Jerez, Le Mans and Barcelona.

Consequences only for the ranking

Bagnaia’s fall, fortunately without any physical consequences for the Ducati rider, came at turn 4 while the attack on Aleix Espargarò’s third position seemed ripe for the #1. Pecco’s motivation at this point will be higher than ever for tomorrow’s GP, when the standard-bearer of the ‘red’ will be called upon to avenge this missed opportunity to continue moving up his world championship standings.