PSOE and Más Madrid insist that justice is being too lenient with the partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The two left-wing parties have appealed this Thursday the dismissal by the investigating judge at number 19 of Madrid of their request to extend the investigation for tax fraud on the businessman Alberto González Amador. They believe that he should be tried for four other new crimes and a more severe classification of the crimes of tax fraud for which he is already being investigated. The document, to which EL PAÍS has had access, is known three days after it became known that the judge, María Inmaculada Iglesias, had rejected the practice of twenty proceedings requested on June 24 by the two left-wing parties. This issue has frustrated the businessman’s attempts to put an end to this matter by means of an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office by which he accepted his guilt in exchange for avoiding jail. Judicial sources say that such an agreement is impossible until the request of the two left-wing parties, which are participating in the case as private prosecutors, is resolved.

The PSOE and Más Madrid brief is an appeal for reform before the judge herself and a subsidiary appeal before the Provincial Court. The lawyer for the socialists, Alberto Cachinero, who signs it on behalf of both parties, argues that Judge Iglesias’ arguments are generic and lack motivation. He insists on the performance of around twenty proceedings, including the taking of statements from several executives of the Quirón health group, a company for which Amador provided services. The judge had denied this request considering, among other reasons, that its practice was excessively complex and could delay the procedure for years. To speed up the work, the two parties have requested that the proceedings be investigated in separate parts.

On February 13, the Public Prosecutor’s Office charged Amador with the commission of two tax fraud crimes under article 305 of the Criminal Code (CP) in conjunction with a crime of falsification of a commercial document. It was based on a Treasury investigation that lasted just over 18 months, during which inspectors detected that the businessman had submitted 15 false invoices in the 2020 and 2021 corporate tax years of his company Maxwell Cremona, dedicated to quality audits. Using these fictitious documents, he was able to simulate expenses that allowed him to reduce his tax burden, according to the tax investigation. The Tax Agency concluded that he defrauded 350,951 euros.

PSOE and Más Madrid concluded that there were grounds to expand the investigation after accessing a CD from the Tax Agency containing 1,500 files. In their letter of June 24, they considered that the judge should investigate Amador for a crime under 305 bis CP “due to the existence of an organization and the use of an entire accounting system, through the use of legal or physical persons, some of them based abroad, to commit the crimes.” In addition, they requested an investigation into whether Amador committed four other crimes – disloyal administration (252 CP), accounting fraud (290 CP), corruption in business (286 bis CP) and the accounting crime under article 310 CP.

The two parties point out that Amador submitted other invoices in 2020 and 2021 that are suspected of being false and that have not been included in the Prosecutor’s complaint. These are invoices that raise suspicions because they do not detail where or when the services are performed or because they are for a rent payment that is paid in one go and in advance.

In addition, in their appeal they insist on the suspicions raised by the links between Ayuso’s partner and the president and general director of Quirón Prevención, Fernando Camino. In particular, they point to a payment of 500,000 euros from Amador to Camino that the two parties interpret as “some kind of compensation to Fernando Camino” for the favors that Amador owes him. According to this theory, Amador made a fortune of 1.9 million euros in a purchase and sale of masks during the pandemic thanks to the intervention of the senior Quirón official.

