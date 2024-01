Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 2:53 p.m.



| Updated 3:55 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

“We do not negotiate through the media”, the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, left number 40 of the Carrera de San Jerónimo, where he met for an hour and a half with the number 3 of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, offering the same …

This content is exclusive for subscribers