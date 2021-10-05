Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Kylian Mbappé has shaken the football planet since yesterday. His exit at RMC and the Team, where he takes a frank update on all the hot issues, from last summer to his future or his contract extension at PSG, is in the news. Yesterday, journalist Abdallah Boulma revealed that the capital club was not at all aware of these interviews. And from Spain, it appears that PSG would even be very annoyed by this exit!

Parisian leaders would be angry!

The Defensa Central site, yesterday, indeed announced that Mbappé’s words would have provoked the “sidereal anger” of Parisian leaders. The Qatari owners and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would not have appreciated at all an exit taken as a pressure blow, with the secret objective of obtaining a departure from the month of January. “Surprise”, “indignation” and “anger” are announced as feelings that would live in the direction of PSG since yesterday …