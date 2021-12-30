Kylian Mbappé will be authorized, starting tomorrow, to negotiate with the team he wantswithout PSG being able to do anything about it. Although the indications suggest that the player will be released in June, PSG continues to trust the renewal of Bondy’s talent. As reported L’Équipe, Parisians have a margin until March, date on which the tie against Real Madrid ends, to try one last offensive for the forward.

Since the month of August, the month in which Leonardo made the last offer to Mbappé, trying to make him the highest paid of the PSG squad, negotiations between the two parties have not advanced. The former Monaco player has given several interviews this week in which he has assured that it is not the time to talk about his future, but that he will do everything possible to win the Champions League with PSG. Declarations that, on the one hand, have given a thread of hope to the Parisian fans, but that could also be interpreted as a farewell, since on CNN he recognized that he owed respect to the fans in the six months that remain on his contract.

According to information from L’Équipe, There is no pre-agreement or verbal agreement at this time between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid. Nor does it seem that anything will materialize before the knockout round of the Champions League. The French newspaper adds that the negotiations between the French international and the club are not broken at the moment. Leonardo and Al Khelaïfi remain convinced to renew him, although time is running against the Parisians.