PSG has just conceded a painful defeat on the Rennes lawn (0-2) and in the eyes of observers, one of the main culprits of the delicate Parisian match has a name: Neymar. Credited with the score of 2 in the Team, the Brazilian arouses criticism for his failing participation in the offensive game of PSG, but also for a frankly perfectible physical condition. While the Brazilian leaves to join his selection for the truce, the time is therefore to question.

The length of Neymar’s contract has caused a lot of talk

And the daily L’Equipe awakens on this occasion another controversy that dates back a few months. A Neymar with failing performance questions indeed while his contract now runs until 2025, and the newspaper ensures that the question of the duration of the contract has indeed been debated within the PSG. “Some voices were raised at the club in the spring to be surprised at the duration – 4 years – of the player’s extension,” assures the team. There is no doubt that the question will quickly become heavy if Neymar does not pass the second when the truce returns.