Middle East | At least one dead and several injured in an attack in Tel Aviv

in Israel In Tel Aviv, at least one person has died and several have been injured in an attack described by the police as terrorism. Information about the details varies in different media, but apparently the attacker has driven a car into the crowd, and there have also been shots fired at the scene.

Times of Israel according to the police have said that they shot the suspected attacker dead.

According to Israeli media, the person who was killed was a tourist.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered police and army reserves to be mobilized as a result of the attack, according to a statement from his office.

Earlier on Friday, two people died and one was wounded in a shooting on the West Bank.

In addition, the Israeli armed forces say they also shot down a plane that had entered the country’s airspace from Lebanon.

Last night, Israel carried out attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, from where rockets had previously been fired towards Israel.

The situation has intensified in recent days, and many foreign powers and the UN have appealed to the parties to keep their composure.