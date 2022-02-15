White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden, in his speech on February 15, will talk about the current situation in Ukraine, as well as the actions that Washington is ready to take. Her words lead TASS.

“He will talk about the situation on the ground, the steps we have taken, the actions we are ready to take, what is at stake for the US and the world, and how this could affect the situation in our country. “, – said Psaki.

Earlier it was reported that Joe Biden on February 15 will make a new statement on the situation around Ukraine and the continuation of diplomatic contacts with Russia. The performance is scheduled for 15.30 Washington time (23.30 Moscow time).

In February, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss described a likely plan for an “invasion” of Ukraine by Russia. According to her, Russian troops may attempt an attack without identification marks.