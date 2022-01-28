The Administrative Court of Liguria has declared inadmissible the appeal of the Spinelli group (defended by the lawyers Andrea D’Angelo and Giovanni Gerbi) against the interpretation, implemented by the Port System Authority of Genoa and supported by an opinion of the State Attorney, of paragraph 7 of article 18 of law 84/94 on ports

Genoa – The Administrative Court of Liguria has declared inadmissible the appeal of the Spinelli group (defended by the lawyers Andrea D’Angelo and Giovanni Gerbi) against the interpretation, implemented by the Port System Authority of Genoa and supported by an opinion of the State Attorney, of paragraph 7 of article 18 of the Law 84/94 on ports, according to which the body allowed the PSA group to control, through company vehicles, two terminals in the Genoese port with the same function: the PSA of Pra ‘and the Sech of Sampierdarena, defended by lawyers Francesco Munari, Andrea Bergamino (for Psa Pra ‘), Luigi Cocchi and Gerolamo Taccogna (for …