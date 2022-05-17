Galactic Purple, Nova Pink and Starlight Blue colors join the existing ones, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.

Since its launch back in 2020, users have been waiting for news related to the colored covers for PS5. PlayStation has pleased fans with a presentation that promised, for the time being, up to 5 colors for the console, with Midnight Black and Cosmic Red being the first to hit the market. And now, the company returns to give us new customization possibilities with the options Galactic Purple, Nova Pink and Starlight Bluewhich had previously been presented.

PlayStation recovers these 3 colors with news: they will all be available this month of June. In addition, the company has wanted to accompany this data with a brief video preview in which all the cover models for PS5 are observed dancing in space. After all, these products belong to the collection Galaxywhich is inspired by the colors of nebulae and night skies.

The price of these 3 models of covers has not been detailed, but it is to be assumed that they equal the figures of the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors. At the time, these cases experienced significant discounts, so we will be attentive to possible offers that help us complement our controls Dual Sensewhich can also be purchased in the colors of the Galaxy collection.

Of course, there are players who have already had their eye on some of these options, since it is a customization that is highly demanded by the public. In fact, the colored covers for PS5 arrived before PlayStation announced official models, something that led to legal battles and the cancellation of all cases without a license from Sony, as has happened with a British company.

More about: PS5, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, PS5 Customization and Skins.