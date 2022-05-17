Two toilets on the Covid floor of the Reina Sofía Hospital, in a file photograph. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

EP Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 18:39



The Region of Murcia registered five deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health. In addition, a total of 714 new cases of coronavirus were reported.

At this time, 312 people are hospitalized for Covid-19 in Murcian hospitals –12 less than the latest data provided by the same source four days ago–, 13 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU). For its part, the number of PCR detection tests carried out rises to 2,922,368.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Region has recorded 423,232 infected, this figure represents 2,873 more affected than the last figure provided by the Ministry of Health.

As for the deceased, Murcia has added 2,286 deaths since the pandemic began, 21 more than those registered last Thursday when the incidence of this disease was made public for the last time.

Omicron



99.7% of the coronavirus samples analyzed in the Region of Murcia during the week of May 2 to 8 (367) corresponded to the Ómicron subvariant (BA.2), according to data updated this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health. On the other hand, in terms of the percentage of probable Omicron cases detected in the Region that same week, 0.3% of the Covid-19 samples corresponded to the original Omicron strain, while its presence the previous week was higher, 5.7%, despite the fact that the number of registered samples was lower, specifically 318.